Man City ease into Champions League semis with 1-1 draw at Bayern

Manchester City cruised into the Champions League semi-finals after a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday secured a 4-1 aggregate win that moved them a step closer to an elusive first title in the competition.

City forward Erling Haaland, who had missed a first-half penalty, made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to kill off the tie before Bayern levelled with a Joshua Kimmich penalty in the 83rd.

It was City's 15th consecutive game without defeat across all competitions and Pep Guardiola's team, losing finalists in 2021, will next face holders Real Madrid in the last four.