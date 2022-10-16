    বাংলা

    Lautaro back on goal trail as Inter ease past Salernitana

    The last season's runners-up move up one place to seventh in the standings on 18 points

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 01:44 PM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 01:44 PM

    Goals by striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan ease to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday. 

    Inter, last season's runners-up, moved up one place to seventh in the standings on 18 points. They are one point behind AS Roma and two adrift of fifth-placed AC Milan who have a game in hand and play at Verona later on Sunday. 

    Inter opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Lautaro, who lashed a shot from outside the box and the ball bounced in front of Salernitana keeper Luigi Sepe before finding the bottom corner. 

    The Argentine striker netted his fourth Serie A goal of the campaign after five matches without scoring. 

    Edin Dzeko could have doubled the hosts' lead just after the half hour mark but hesitated too long to take a shot, allowing the defenders to make a successful block. 

    Salernitana's Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek challenged Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana on the edge of the box in search of an equaliser, but the Cameroonian reacted quickly to claw the ball away for a corner just before halftime. 

    Inter, who last season won both matches against Salernitana 5-0, had an opportunity to make it 2-0 but Lautaro's close-range effort did not beat the alert goalkeeper. 

    Barella doubled the hosts' advantage at the San Siro in the 58th minute, controlling the ball superbly in the box and placing a shot into the bottom right corner. 

    Both Lautaro and Barella were also on target in Inter's 3-3 draw at Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek which put coach Simone Inzaghi's side close to sealing their spot in the last 16. 

    Inter travel to Fiorentina on Saturday while Salernitana, who remained 12th on 10 points, host Spezia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Photo: Claressa Gwoat Shields
    Shields earned 'GWOAT' title: Marshall
    The first all-female card in British boxing was headlined by a blockbuster fight which Shields won by unanimous decision
    Namibia pulled off a huge upset over Sri Lanka in the opener of the T20 World Cup in Geelong, Oct 16, 2022.
    Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener
    The Asia Cup champions slumped to a shock 55-run defeat against the African associate side in Geelong
    Community Shield - Liverpool v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - July 30, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp Action Images via
    Liverpool cannot compete with City's spending power: Klopp
    City are among three clubs in world football who 'can do what they want financially', Klopp says
    LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 18, 2022 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match.
    Madrid keeping it real ahead of El Clasico: Ancelotti
    The Real boss said Barcelona's disappointing Champions League performances would not be a factor as 'in LaLiga they have been extraordinary'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher