Swiatek wanted to test herself against Barty at her best

Iga Swiatek enjoyed a friendly hit with Ash Barty at Melbourne Park on Saturday and later mused on the way last season could have unfolded had the Australian not shocked the tennis world by announcing her retirement.

Pole Swiatek inherited the world number one ranking when Barty retired in March, just months after winning last year's Australian Open and ending her country's 44-year wait for a home champion.

Swiatek proved she deserved the number one spot with victories at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows but said she would have liked to have had more opportunities to go toe-to-toe with Barty.

"Well, for sure when she retired I felt like she still has the best tennis out there," top seed Swiatek told a news conference. "So I was pretty sad I'm not going to be able to compete against her and maybe win."