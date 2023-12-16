Pakistan's Jamal picks up six wickets in debut to remember

Pakistan pace bowler Aamer Jamal is having a Test debut to remember, rattling through Australia's accomplished batting lineup on Friday to secure a six-wicket haul in the series opener in Perth.

Australia racked up an imposing first innings total of 487 courtesy of David Warner's belligerent 164, leading by 355 after the visitors reached 132-2 from 53 overs at stumps on day two, but Pakistan's attack toiled bravely and showed genuine promise.

With first-choice quick Naseem Shah nursing a shoulder injury, Shaheen Afridi is leading an inexperienced fast bowling unit on a Perth Stadium deck known for pace and bounce.

"I think (I'm) quite satisfied (with) the way the bowlers were able to fight back. It's always difficult for the youngsters," Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul said.