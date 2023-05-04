Man City face Leeds with points vital for very different reasons

Manchester City appear all but unstoppable in their quest for a third consecutive Premier League title but they are taking nothing for granted as they prepare for Saturday's home game against a Leeds United side battling to beat the drop.

Pep Guardiola's City reclaimed top spot from Arsenal thanks to a 3-0 win over visiting West Ham United on Wednesday and a victory versus Leeds would stretch their lead to four points before the Londoners' tough trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Leeds have been in freefall for weeks and, languishing in 17th place on 30 points and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, have turned to the experienced Sam Allardyce in the hope he can produce another of his miracle escape acts.