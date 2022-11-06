Firmino, Coutinho, Alves - World Cup question marks for Brazil

The new generation has created a good headache for Tite with so many attacking options.

Even if he takes nine forwards to Qatar, the number he has suggested he is planning to use, he still needs to make the tough decision to leave at least one in-form player out.

With Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Raphinha, Antony, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus sure of their places in Qatar, that would leave four players fighting for the last two spots -- Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha and Flamengo's Pedro.

Martinelli and Pedro look to have a head-start in the race as they are in great form for their clubs.

The 21-year-old Arsenal forward has been key for Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders and is one of Tite's favourite young players.

Pedro has been player of the year in South America, the top-scorer for Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo with 29 goals in 2022.

The experienced Firmino could serve as an extra-attacking midfielder and one of the substitutes for Neymar, who has been playing in a more central role that allows Tite to unleash Brazil's young attackers around him.

That would leave Cunha as potentially the big loser, as he has fallen out of favour with Atletico manager Diego Simeone, having yet to score a goal in 15 games this season.

WILL VETERANS ALVES AND COUNTINHO MAKE IT?

Pumas right back Dani Alves and Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho have a long history with Brazil but will their leadership qualities in the changing room be valuable enough to guarantee them a spot in the squad?