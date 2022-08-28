Abraham strike earns Roma 1-1 draw at Juventus

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Saturday, cancelling out an early opener by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho's side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A this season.

With two wins and a draw, Roma remain third in the standings on seven points while Juventus are sixth with five points.

Juve kept Roma's dangerous frontline at a safe distance for the majority of the game as more than 2,000 visiting fans watched their side being outclassed at the Allianz Stadium in Italy's most anticipated clash of the weekend.

Massimiliano Allegri's men squandered their chances towards the end of the game though when a lack of concentration could have cost them all three points.