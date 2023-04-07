Barcelona look for LaLiga tonic after cup exit

A home fixture against Girona on Monday could be just what the doctor ordered for Barcelona, as they look to rebound from their midweek Copa del Rey humiliation against Real Madrid and refocus their attention on their LaLiga title charge.

Karim Benzema struck a hat-trick as Real won the semi-final second leg 4-0 at the Camp Nou to overturn a one-goal deficit and leave Barcelona, who were also eliminated from the Europa League in February, with just the league title to play for.

Top of the league on 71 points, 12 ahead of second-placed rivals Real with 11 games left, Barcelona's players must now ensure that it's plain sailing in the home stretch of the campaign as they edge closer to the club's 27th LaLiga title.