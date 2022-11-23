Stunning Spain join World Cup 100 club with 7-0 Costa Rica rout

Spain were in control from the first kick, with Costa Rica dizzied by their early onslaught at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha and unable to find any rhythm in a game where Pedri, Olmo, and Asensio dazzled.

Spain almost went ahead after five minutes, when Pedri's deep cross from the left found Olmo in space, whose shot went wide of the post.

Asensio squandered a clear chance moments later, connecting awkwardly with the ball and sending it wide after being picked out by the pivotal Pedri, who had a role in seemingly every Spain attack.

They went ahead 11 minutes into the game when Gavi, who became Spain's youngest ever World Cup player at the age of 18, put the ball into the path of Olmo, who turned and deftly lifted it over the advancing keeper Keylor Navas.

Spain pressed hard for a second and got it on 21 minutes when Jordi Alba's neat pass across the box found Asensio who fired low past Navas.

Spain searched eagerly for a third and won a penalty on 31 minutes when Oscar Duarte tripped Alba, with Ferran Torres coolly stroking the ball down the middle past the helpless Navas.