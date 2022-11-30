Match against Argentina not a Lewandowski v Messi clash, Poland coach says

The clash between Poland and Argentina will be a duel of the two teams, not strikers Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said on Tuesday before their decisive final World Cup Group C match.

Poland top the standings on four points and will advance with a win or a draw. But they would be knocked out by a defeat coupled with a victory by Saudi Arabia over Mexico.

"Ever since the groups were drawn, the whole world has been waiting to see this match," Michniewicz told a news conference.

"It's a match between Poland and Argentina, not between Lewandowski and Messi.

"It's not tennis where they're going to play one-on-one and everyone will wait to see who serves an ace or a beautiful lob. Robert needs his team mates, so does Messi."

Argentina have won six out of their 11 games against Poland, while the Poles won the last time the sides met in 2011 in a friendly.