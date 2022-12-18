    বাংলা

    Stage set for clash of titans as Argentina take on France in World Cup final

    The final will also see a clash of generational stars when 35-year-old Messi faces 23-year-old PSG team mate Kylian Mbappe

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 03:50 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 03:50 AM

    After 63 matches, the World Cup in Qatar comes to a close on Sunday when reigning champions France take on Argentina in a showpiece final at Lusail Stadium with both teams looking to add a third star to their crest.

    Croatia edged Morocco 2-1 in Saturday's third-place playoff, an entertaining affair that served as a curtain-raiser to the main event where France stand in the way of Lionel Messi and his last chance of glory.

    In the France dugout, coach Didier Deschamps has already taken his place among the sport's greats - as a player and a coach - but can go one step further by becoming the first coach to win back-to-back titles in the post-World War II era.

    The last time these two teams met was at the 2018 World Cup where France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16, an encounter that was arguably the most entertaining match of the tournament in Russia.

    The final will also see a clash of generational stars when 35-year-old Messi, playing in his final World Cup match, faces his 23-year-old Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe.

    Both players have scored five goals at the World Cup and could potentially leave Qatar with three trophies as they also vie for the Golden Boot for the top scorer as well as the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Nov 22, 2022 Argentina's Enzo Fernandez heads at goal
    Arabs can still celebrate defeating 2022 world champions
    Saudi Arabia achieved one of the biggest ever surprises in World Cup history, when they came back from behind to win 2-1 against Argentina
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Training - Qatar University Training Site 3, Doha, Qatar - December 17, 2022 Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and teammates during training REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    Stopping the stars won't be enough to win WC
    Argentina have switched between three central defenders and a flat back four during the tournament
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - December 17, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during the press conference REUTERS/Gareth Bumstead
    Scaloni tight-lipped on Argentina lineup
    He was evasive when asked if he would deploy a three-man defence as he did for the quarter-final against the Netherlands
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 17, 2022 France's Raphael Varane during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    All France players start training ahead of final
    Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher