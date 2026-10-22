October 22, 2026

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FIFA opens bidding for 2030 and 2034 World Cup media rights covering US and Puerto Rico

The agency says it is open to "innovative approaches" to reach large audiences

FIFA opens bidding for 2030 and 2034 World Cup media rights covering US and Puerto Rico
FIFA World Cup 2026 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw - John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, DC, US - Dec 5, 2025 General view of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the draw Pool via REUTERS/Mandel Ngan

Reuters

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 11:46 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 11:46 PM

FIFA launched an invitation to tender on Thursday for media rights in the United States and Puerto Rico for the 2030 World Cup along with an option to secure the 2034 edition.

FIFA said in a press release that it is open to "innovative approaches" to reach large audiences and that the bid submission deadline is Nov 19.

Fox held the exclusive English-language broadcast rights in the United States for the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico while Telemundo held the Spanish language rights.

Spain, which won the 2026 World Cup, will co-host the 2030 edition with Portugal and Morocco, ⁠although Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will stage inaugural matches marking the tournament's 100th anniversary. Saudi Arabia have been named hosts of the 2034 World Cup.

According to FIFA, the 2026 World Cup averaged 13.5 million viewers per match on linear and streaming platforms in the United States, up 166% on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that it secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain and Andorra.

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