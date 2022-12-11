Tchouameni fires France into halftime lead over England in quarter-final

France were leading England 1-0 at halftime in the last quarter-final match of the World Cup after Aurelien Tchouameni put the reigning champions in front after 17 minutes with a long-range strike on Saturday.
Shortly after Olivier Giroud had tested Jordan Pickford in the England goal with a header, midfielder Tchouameni found space outside the box and struck a shot that found the bottom corner at the Al Bayt stadium.
France keeper Hugo Lloris kept out his Tottenham Hotspur team mate Harry Kane twice while the England skipper felt aggrieved when he was denied a penalty following a challenge from Dayot Upamecano on the edge of the box.
The winners will play Morocco in the semi-finals at the same venue on Wednesday.
France coach Didier Deschamps and his England counterpart Gareth Southgate named unchanged starting lineups for their World Cup quarter-final clash.
France started with Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe up front, with the tournament's top scorer set to battle it out with England right back Kyle Walker.
Keeper Hugo Lloris won a record-extending 143rd cap for Les Bleus, breaking the tie with 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram as Jordan Pickford got his 50th cap between the England posts.
Forward Raheem Sterling, who is just back with the squad after returning to England following a burglary at his home, was on the bench.
Teams:
England - Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (c), Phil Foden
France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe