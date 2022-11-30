Enner Valencia makes tearful apology to Ecuador

Ecuador's veteran captain Enner Valencia could not control his tears as he apologised to his country for the side's failure to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

But Valencia, whose team came agonisingly close to reaching the last 16 and matching Ecuador's previous best showing in 2006, was quickly consoled by fans who hailed "La Tri" (The Tricolour) for inspiring them with excellent performances.

"We offer an apology to all of Ecuador," Valencia said, crying in the aftermath of Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to African champions Senegal which stopped them from progressing.

"We didn't expect this, we were very happy with what we were doing ... Unfortunately we could not meet Ecuador's expectations," he added.