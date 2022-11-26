End of Qatar's football project or just the start?

In the tournament's opening match, the 2019 Asian Cup winners did not live up to expectations and conceded twice in the first half to lose 2-0 against Ecuador after a disappointing and shaky performance, with lots of fans leaving before the end.

The team may have paid the price for the Qatar FA's decision not to allow national team players to feature for their clubs in the local league this season and to devote themselves solely to preparations for the big event.

At times, fatigue and nerves were evident in Qatar's performances, as in the first minutes of the opening match when goalkeeper Saad AlSheeb would have cost his team an early goal had it not been for the intervention of VAR.

Qatar did not have a shot on target against Ecuador and that continued in the first half against African champions Senegal.

Some fans expected coach Felix Sanchez to make changes in the second half against Ecuador to help his team get back into the match but he only switched two players midway through the half and a couple near the end when it was too late.

Sanchez said after the Ecuador match that nerves had got the better of his team and that games at the World Cup were completely different to any other matches, whether friendlies or official ones such as the Asian Cup final.

FOOTBALL PROJECT

On the eve of the crucial Senegal game, Sanchez said the team had prepared psychologically for the possibility of an early exit from the tournament.

"We are a small country, the smallest to host the World Cup, and we are aware of the fact that we may be knocked out early, but that doesn't mean the end of the football project," he said.

"I am confident that Qatar will continue their project to maintain a strong team, compete and qualify for the upcoming tournaments," he added.

Against Senegal, Sanchez made three changes to the starting lineup, including bringing in goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.