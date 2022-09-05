Mourinho's Roma suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese

AS Roma were thrashed 4-0 by a Udinese side who showed no mercy helped by a brilliant early goal from Destiny Udogie on Sunday in their fifth Serie A game of the season.

Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese scored after five minutes through Udogie, who intercepted a pass between defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patricio to slot home.

"I prefer losing one match 4-0 than four matches 1-0," Roma manager Jose Mourinho told reporters after his worst defeat at the helm of a Serie A team in his career.