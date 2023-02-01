Neymar to miss struggling PSG's trip to Montpellier

Leaders Paris St Germain will be without Neymar at Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Wednesday with the Brazil forward suffering from "muscle fatigue" as the capital side struggle for form.

PSG have 48 points from 20 games and have seen their advantage dwindle to three points over second-placed RC Lens.

Christophe Galtier's side have had a mediocre start to 2023, losing their last two away games at Lens and Rennes before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Stade de Reims on Sunday.

They host Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Feb 14.