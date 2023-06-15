    বাংলা

    Manchester City begin Premier League title defence at Burnley

    Reuters
    Published : 15 June 2023, 09:45 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 09:45 AM

    Manchester City begin their title defence with a trip to promoted Burnley, who are managed by the champions' former captain Vincent Kompany, the Premier League said on Thursday.

    City open the season on Aug 11, with the final round of matches scheduled for May 19, 2024.

    Last season's runners-up Arsenal host Nottingham Forest in their first match while Mauricio Pochettino's reign at Chelsea begins with the visit of Liverpool.

    Among the other opening fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford, Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United welcome Aston Villa.

    Promoted Sheffield United face Crystal Palace and Luton Town, who returned to the top flight for the first time since 1995, take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

