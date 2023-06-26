Alcaraz has 'no doubts' he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day

Alcaraz said Saudi Arabia has "the power to have a lot of tournaments".

"I've never played an official tournament over there, and let's see how it is going to be in the future," he said after his Queen's Club win on Sunday.

"But, well, I have no doubts that I'll play over there in the future."

Critics have accused the PIF of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation -- "sportswashing" -- as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

While Saudi Arabia has not hosted an ATP tournament several top players including Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka have competed in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event, which held its second edition last year.