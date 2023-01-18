De Bruyne, Dias and Stones in contention for Spurs game

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne missed training earlier due to a personal issue but he is available for Thursday's Premier League home meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola added that defender Ruben Dias, who has been out since sustaining a hamstring injury while playing for Portugal at the World Cup, is also in contention along with fellow centre back John Stones, who missed their last two games.

"He had a personal issue and was not training (on Tuesday). Today he is back," Guardiola told reporters on Wednesday when asked about De Bruyne.

"They (Stones and Dias) are back. In the last two training sessions they have trained and are in contention. We will train this afternoon. We will see the way we have to play and who is going to play."