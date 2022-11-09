Coldplay's Chris Martin sees England-Argentina World Cup final

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin has given a tongue-in-cheek prediction that old rivals England and Argentina will reach the World Cup final - then go to penalties and solve world peace.

Martin gave his surreal forecast after a series of concerts at River Plate's stadium in Buenos Aires.

"England and Argentina are going to get to the final," he told broadcaster Telenoche of the two nations who have a fraught history on and off the pitch including the Falklands War and Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal .