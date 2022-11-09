    বাংলা

    Coldplay's Chris Martin sees England-Argentina World Cup final

    On a serious note, the singer acknowledges Argentina's ace card: Lionel Messi, their captain and top scorer

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 02:19 PM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 02:19 PM

    Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin has given a tongue-in-cheek prediction that old rivals England and Argentina will reach the World Cup final - then go to penalties and solve world peace.

    Martin gave his surreal forecast after a series of concerts at River Plate's stadium in Buenos Aires.

    "England and Argentina are going to get to the final," he told broadcaster Telenoche of the two nations who have a fraught history on and off the pitch including the Falklands War and Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal .

    "It will be 3-3 at full time and there will be extra time. Two more goals, then penalties. Nobody will miss a penalty. They would have to do something extra. The game will last for 10 years and eventually they will decide to share the cup," Martin said.

    "And then the whole world will watch and say: 'Wait, it is a great idea, let's be friends and Argentina and England will fix the whole world's problems'," he added in the interview late on Tuesday.

    On a more serious note, the singer acknowledged Argentina's ace card: Lionel Messi, their captain and top scorer. "Lionel Messi is the greatest of all times, so that is an advantage."

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Group E - Chelsea v AC Milan - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 5, 2022 Chelsea's Reece James acknowledges fans after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    James to miss WC with injury layoff
    He sustained the injury late in the second half of Chelsea's game at AC Milan in the Champions League
    UEFA Nations League - Group B - Switzerland v Czech Republic - Kybun Park, St. Gallen, Switzerland - September 27, 2022 Switzerland coach Murat Yakin applauds fans before the match REUTERS
    Yakin names experienced Swiss squad for WC
    Arsenal midfielder Xhaka will captain the team at his third World Cup and is among a host of Premier League players named in the squad
    Babar and Rizwan forged a 105-run partnership to set up Pakistan's seven-wicket victory against last year's runners-up New Zealand. Photo:
    Pakistan openers tame NZ with flying colours
    Rizwan and Babar headed into the event as the top two T20 batters in the rankings but endured run droughts in the group stage
    Faezeh Deriss, 23, scores a penalty during a friendly football match against at The Colombo Centre in London, Britain, June 12, 2022. "I've been to a couple of other football places but there weren't any girls who looked like me," Deriss said. "Other teams I played with, they tried to make me wear shorts. I tried wearing shorts with leggings underneath but it didn't feel right."
    The sisterhood of Muslim women uniting football and faith in London team
    Sisterhood, a club of 100, offers a chance to enjoy a break from traditional roles that many say are expected of Muslim women

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher