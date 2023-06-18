Fernandes double as Portugal ease past Bosnia

Fernandes doubled the lead with a brilliant header from Ruben Neves's cross in the 77th minute before sealing the win in stoppage time with a powerful volley to reach 15 international goals.

"I was fresh, now less fresh, but I will recover. Later I'll have my rest, but I always want to play and give my best. I don't want to think about being tired," the Manchester United midfielder told Sport TV after his 69th match of the season.

"It was a great win, these are difficult games and we have to make them easy, as we did.

"I'm pleased to have scored, but the most important thing was getting the three points. We want to be in the European Championship."

A satisfied coach Martinez also pointed out the fatigue of his players as the season draws to a close.