    বাংলা

    Man Utd and Palace fined 55,000 pounds each for mass confrontation

    The confrontation broke out after Man Utd's Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Palace's Will Hughes by the throat during a game on Feb 4

    Reuters
    Published : 1 March 2023, 03:22 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 03:22 AM

    Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined 55,000 pounds ($66,506) for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this month, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

    The incident took place in the second half of the Feb 4 game -- which United won 2-1 at home -- where Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

    United accepted the that they had failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour but Palace had denied the charge.

    "An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both of the clubs' fines," the FA said.

    United, who are third in the standings, next host West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday while 12th-placed Palace are away at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Zealand beat England by one run in second Test, level series 1-1
    NZ beat England by one run in second Test
    It was only the fourth win in the history of Test cricket by a team asked to follow on, and the second time a team had won a Test by a single run
    Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France - February 27, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi winner of The Best FIFA Player award 2022 REUTERS
    Messi named FIFA player of the year
    The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties against France
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Argentina's LionelMessi and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni celebrate qualifying for the Semi Finals REUTERS
    Scaloni renews contract with Argentina to 2026
    He led the team to their World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022 after their Copa America title win in 2021
    Manchester United's Raphael Varane celebrates with the trophy and with Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony after winning the Carabao Cup final.
    Man Utd claim EFL Cup to end trophy drought
    After six long years, the biggest club in world football has added more silverware to its extensive cabinet

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher