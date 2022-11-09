Social media shows Iran water polo players fail to sing anthem, seen as support for protests

One Iranian player even celebrated his goal by pretending to cut his hair, a gesture of protest by Iranian women, who have been at the forefront of the protests.

The Iranian beach football federation said on Monday the players' actions were "unwise".

Another Twitter user, identified on the site as Mehdi Andarziyan, a student, chided authorities for not quickly stamping out dissent, saying:

"Mr Minister of Sports, if you had slapped the beach football players, the water polo players would not have disrespected the anthem of the Islamic Republic!"

On Sunday, skater Niloufar Mardani performed without a headscarf in a competition in Turkey. She later published a video shared on Telegram accounts, which could not be verified, that show her apologising.

The footage explains that she participated independently in Turkey in the skating tournament at her own expense and that she did not see that her veil had fallen off when she took off her helmet, which is required while appearing on the prize podium.

She also appeared without her veil away from the podium.

Mardani said her story was manipulated by "foreign media".

Iran's sports ministry said Mardani did not get its authorization to participate in the event in Turkey. It criticized her action and said has not been part of the national team since last month.

More than 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran Province alone in connection with what the government calls "riots".

The activist HRANA news agency said 321 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Monday, including 50 children.

Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it said.

State media said last month that more than 46 members of the security forces, including police officers, had been killed. Government officials have not provided an estimate of any wider death count.