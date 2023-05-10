Australia's Cummins wants to play until he's 35, wary of burnout

Australia captain Pat Cummins wants to play international cricket for another five years but has already experienced one period of burnout which forced him to reassess the balance in his life.

The 30-year-old paceman played his first Test as a teenager in South Africa in 2011 but did not play his second until six years later as he was nursed through a series of injuries.

Once he did return to Australia's colours, however, he quickly discovered the almost unrelenting demands on the top modern players.

"Cricket's basically 12 months of the year," he told former England footballer Rio Ferdinand on the Get Real with Rio vodcast.