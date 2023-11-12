Salah brace leads Liverpool to 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool maintained their 100% winning record at Anfield this season with a 3-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday, their sixth successive Premier League win at home.

Salah - who now has 200 goals in English football - became the first player in history to score in each of Liverpool's first six home league games of a season as Juergen Klopp's side climbed over Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal into second in the table on 27 points after 12 games.

"(Salah) is always there, is a goal threat, creates chances and is really important for us like everyone knows. Congratulations to him on his 200th goal," Diogo Jota, Liverpool's other scorer on the day, said.

"It's still early doors," he added on the title race. "We need to keep winning to be able to be in that title fight towards the end. It is a long road."