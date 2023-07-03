Newcastle sign Tonali from AC Milan

Newcastle United have signed Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on a five-year contract until 2028, the Premier League club said on Monday.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that Newcastle paid Milan a fee of 70 million euros ($76.28 million) with add-ons.

"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career," Tonali said. "I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have."

The fee will make Tonali the most expensive Italian player of all time while it is also a record sale for AC Milan, eclipsing the 68 million euros Real Madrid paid for Brazilian midfielder Kaka in 2009.