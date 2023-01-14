Manchester United sign Dutch striker Weghorst on loan

Manchester United have signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the season from Championship club Burnley, the Premier League side said on Friday.

"I've played against the club in the past and it's a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt," the 30-year-old Weghorst said.

"I've seen United's progress under (manager) Erik Ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims. Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club."