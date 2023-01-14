    বাংলা

    Manchester United sign Dutch striker Weghorst on loan

    The Dutch striker had spent the first half of the season on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, where he scored nine goals in 18 appearances across all competitions

    14 Jan 2023
    Manchester United have signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the season from Championship club Burnley, the Premier League side said on Friday.

    "I've played against the club in the past and it's a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt," the 30-year-old Weghorst said.

    "I've seen United's progress under (manager) Erik Ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims. Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club."

    Weghorst had spent the first half of the season on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, where he scored nine goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

    Besiktas said it will receive 2.83 million euros ($3.06 million) to terminate their loan deal with the striker.

    Weghorst joined Burnley in January 2022 for 12 million pounds ($14.68 million) but could not prevent the team from being relegated from the top flight in May.

    "Wout has a consistent goalscoring record across several European leagues, and his attributes will add a further dimension to our squad for the remainder of the season," John Murtough, United's director of football, said.

    "We were also attracted by his strong personality and dedicated approach to football, which fits perfectly with the spirit that Erik is building within our squad. He has shown a huge desire to join Manchester United."

