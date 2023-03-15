Lukaku strikes late to snatch win for Inter over Porto

Substitute Romelu Lukaku grabbed an 86th-minute goal to earn Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over Porto in a tight first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Porto midfielder Otavio was sent off 12 minutes from time and Belgian striker Lukaku took full advantage to boost Inter's bid to qualify for the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition for the first time in 12 years.

"We played well against a very physical side. There are regrets that we failed to convert some of the first half chances, while we ran some risks after the break on the counter-attack, but the substitutions helped," Inter manager Simone Inzaghi told Amazon Prime Italia.