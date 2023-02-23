Gvardiol header earns Leipzig 1-1 draw against Man City

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol powered home a towering header in 70th-minute to earn them a 1-1 draw against visitors Manchester City in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defender bagged the deserved equaliser after City's Riyad Mahrez had slotted in following a Leipzig mistake in the 27th minute.

There was some controversy at the end with City wanting a penalty with the last kick of the game after the ball appeared to bounce off Benjamin Henrichs' hands in the box.

"In general I am really pleased," said coach Pep Guardiola. "I had a feeling the game would be decided in the second leg. I have a lot of respect for Leipzig."