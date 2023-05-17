Quality alone not enough to beat City, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid will need to rely on more than individual talent to overcome Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second leg, manager Carlo Ancelotti said as his side aim for a record-extending 15th European Cup title.

Real have won five Champions League trophies in the last decade, three with Zinedine Zidane and two with Ancelotti, including last season when they beat City in the semis with a 6-5 aggregate win.

The tie is level at 1-1 from the first leg in Spain where Real took the lead through a stunning Vinicius Jr strike, but were pegged back by City's Kevin De Bruyne in the second half.