Ronaldo and Maguire most abused on Twitter, according to report

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were the most abused players on Twitter last season, according to a new report published on Tuesday.

Nearly three quarters of Premier League footballers received abusive messages with some of them receiving daily abuse.

The report, carried out by The Alan Turing Institute and Ofcom and using a new machine-learning technology, analysed 2.3 million messages directed at Premier League players over the first five months of the 2021-22 season.

It found 60,000 posts deemed abusive, with 68% of players in the top flight receiving at least one message in that period.

One in 14 players received abusive tweets every day, according to the report, with half of all abusive messages being directed at 12 players who received on average 15 per day.