Milan take narrow lead over Napoli with Bennacer goal

AC Milan took a big step towards their first Champions League semi-final appearance for 16 years as Ismael Bennacer's goal secured a 1-0 home win over Napoli in the quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

On a rainy night, Serie A leaders Napoli's first European clash with seven-time European champions Milan was also their first appearance in the quarter-finals of Europe's most prestigious club competition.

"I am above all happy to enjoy evenings like this with our fans," AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli told Sky Sport Italia after his side kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet in the Champions League for the first time since 2004-05.