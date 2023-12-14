Pakistan look to be positive against strong Australia team

Pakistan's new captain Shan Masood said his team will be out to buck considerable odds, and 28 years of history, with a victory over a full-strength Australia in the first Test from Thursday.

Masood, who replaced top batsman Babar Azam as skipper after the 50-overs World Cup, conceded Pakistan were short of Test match practice but said there was no question of playing for anything less than a win at Perth Stadium.

"You have to be positive," Masood, a fan of England's 'Bazball' style of play, told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's picking your battles, it's being sensible. It's about seeing the requirement of the games and seeing what are the ways we can save time in the game and create a situation where taking 20 wickets would be easy."