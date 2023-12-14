    বাংলা

    Pakistan look to be positive against strong Australia team

    Pakistan captain Shan Masood said there was no question of playing for anything less than a win at Perth Stadium

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 04:19 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 04:19 AM

    Pakistan's new captain Shan Masood said his team will be out to buck considerable odds, and 28 years of history, with a victory over a full-strength Australia in the first Test from Thursday.

    Masood, who replaced top batsman Babar Azam as skipper after the 50-overs World Cup, conceded Pakistan were short of Test match practice but said there was no question of playing for anything less than a win at Perth Stadium.

    "You have to be positive," Masood, a fan of England's 'Bazball' style of play, told reporters on Wednesday.

    "It's picking your battles, it's being sensible. It's about seeing the requirement of the games and seeing what are the ways we can save time in the game and create a situation where taking 20 wickets would be easy."

    Pakistan have taken 20 wickets only once in their last eight Tests in Australia going back to 2009, part of a sequence of 14 straight losses going back to their last win in November 1995.

    Australia's bowling attack, having helped deliver the World Test Championship title and 50-overs World Cup this year, will be confident of dismissing Pakistan twice on what is expected to be a quick surface at Perth Stadium.

    Captain Pat Cummins named a full-strength side on Wednesday with the return of off-spinner Nathan Lyon the only change from the side which retained the Ashes in the fifth Test against England in August.

    Cummins also announced that middle order batsman Travis Head, one of the heroes of Australia's World Cup triumph, would be one of the team's vice captains alongside Steve Smith.

    "I just think the personality that he brings to the team is something that we all love," Cummins told reporters.

    "He takes the game on and he enjoys it. He's always got a smile on his face. He never takes anything too seriously.

    "Sometimes you can mistake that for someone who's not a deep thinker about the game but I think tactically he's excellent.

    "So he's got all the makings of a really strong leader."

    Australia team: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan hope to put chaos behind them and focus on Australia Tests
    Pakistan focus on Australia Tests
    The last time Pakistan won a Test Down Under was in late 1995 when nearly half of the current side were not even born
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Pakistan - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 12, 2019 Australia's David Warner celebrates his century Action
    Warner angst adds spice to Australia's sleepy home summer
    Since his Test debut against New Zealand in 2011, Warner has been front and centre in Australian cricket
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action Action
    Warner included in Australia squad for first Pakistan Test
    Warner said that he wanted to bring down the curtain on his career in the longest format after the third Test against the tourists
    Babar remains the lynchpin of Pakistan's batting : Masood
    Babar remains the lynchpin of Pakistan's batting : Masood
    He stepped down as Pakistan's all-formats captain earlier this month after they failed to make way to the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in India

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury