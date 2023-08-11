Impossible for Manchester City to recreate 'once-in-a-lifetime' treble win, says Guardiola

"Newly promoted sides have the energy and the dream to have a good season. Vinny knows us really well, he did an incredible job last season," Guardiola said.

"He has changed completely the way Burnley were playing with Sean Dyche and destroyed the Championship. He has made an incredible job, it will be a tough, tough game.

"The first game for the champions is so difficult. You need time to reset and we have to come back to where we were. That is a question of time."

Guardiola added that new signing Josko Gvardiol, who was signed for 90 million euros ($99.15 million) from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig last week, could make his debut against Burnley.

"He's ready. He's settled in well. Nathan Ake is ready too," Guardiola said.

KOMPANY 'EXCITED' FOR CITY TEST

When Burnley last met City in the FA Cup quarter-final in March, they were handed a 6-0 thrashing.

While Friday's match has the potential to be yet another ruthless demolition job, Kompany said he was "excited" about the calibre of the opponent Burnley are set to face on their return to the top flight.

"We play against such a good opponent, a team filled with people and players I know. The best challenge you could hope for, I want the players to embrace it and hope the fans can too," Kompany told reporters.