    বাংলা

    England's Leach ruled out of India Tests with knee injury

    The 32-year-old hurt his knee twice while fielding during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 11:23 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 11:23 AM

    England spin spearhead Jack Leach will miss the rest of their five-match Test series against India due to a left knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

    The 32-year-old hurt his knee twice while fielding during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad where he picked up two wickets and missed the second match in Visakhapatnam, which the hosts won on Monday to level the series at 1-1.

    The ECB said it will not call up a replacement and Leach will head home from Abu Dhabi, where the team have been staying ahead of the third match in Rajkot which starts on Thursday.

    "Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation," the cricket board added in a statement.

    England handed Shoaib Bashir his Test debut in place of Leach in the second Test. Bashir missed the opener following a visa delay that was later fixed.

    The third game will be followed by matches at Ranchi and Dharamsala.

    India batsman Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the final three Tests due to personal reasons.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - Jun 22, 2021 India's Virat Kohli reacts.
    Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons
    He pulled out of the first two Tests, also for personal reasons. The Indian cricket board said in a statement that it fully respected and supported the player's decision
    Second Test - India v England - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India - February 5, 2024 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after successfully appealing for the lbw wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow
    Bazball meets its match in the 'magic' of Bumrah
    Bumrah went wide off the crease to create angles and operated with pinpoint accuracy to torment the batters
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 India head coach Rahul Dravid during practice REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Dravid impressed by England's gung-ho approach
    Their 'Bazball' approach faces its toughest challenge in India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 England's Harry Brook in action
    Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India
    England have called up Dan Lawrence, who last played a Test match in March 2022, to replace 24-year-old Brook in the squad

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps