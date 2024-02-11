England's Leach ruled out of India Tests with knee injury

England spin spearhead Jack Leach will miss the rest of their five-match Test series against India due to a left knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old hurt his knee twice while fielding during England's first Test victory in Hyderabad where he picked up two wickets and missed the second match in Visakhapatnam, which the hosts won on Monday to level the series at 1-1.

The ECB said it will not call up a replacement and Leach will head home from Abu Dhabi, where the team have been staying ahead of the third match in Rajkot which starts on Thursday.