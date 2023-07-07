Mbappe ‘honoured’ to tour father's native Cameroon

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is touring his father's native Cameroon for the first time this week as doubts swirl over his future at the French club.

Excited fans gathered at the airport in the capital Yaounde, where the 24-year-old star touched down on Thursday for a three-day tour of the central African nation.

"It is an honour for me to be here, to be in the country of my origin, to be with my family and to see the people out there. They have shown me some love," Mbappe said on Friday after meeting Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.