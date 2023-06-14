Alba relishing surprise return to Spain squad

Jordi Alba’s career might be at a crossroads after being released by Barcelona but he is relishing his surprise return to the Spain squad for this week’s Nations League finals.

The 34-year-old full back, who has 91 caps, last played for Spain at the World Cup in Qatar and his international career looked at an end after he was left out for new coach Luis de la Fuente’s first two games in charge in March.

"The decision I make about my future will not depend on whether or not I can come to the Spanish team. The coach has seen what I can do and picked me and I see myself capable of continuing for more years. It is always a delight to be here with the national side," Alba told a press conference on Wednesday.