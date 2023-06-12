Manchester City's Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League's Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final.

Rodri appeared in all but one of City's Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award.