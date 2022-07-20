July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    South Koreans cruise to opening win over inexperienced Chinese

    South Korea made a winning start to the defence of their East Asian Championship title on Wednesday as Paulo Bento's side handed China a 3-0 defeat at Toyota Stadium.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 20 July 2022, 1:22 PM
    Updated : 20 July 2022, 1:22 PM

    The Koreans have won the regional tournament on each ofthe last three occasions it has been played, and the victory moved Bento's teamlevel with tournament hosts Japan at the top of the early standings.

    An own goal from Zhu Chenjie gave the Koreans the leadsix minutes before the interval, with Kwon Chang-hoon adding the second fromclose range in the 54th minute before Cho Gue-sung completed the scoring 10minutes from time.

    South Korea have qualified for November's World Cupfinals in Qatar, where they will play Ghana, Uruguay and Portugal, but Bentohas not selected any of the country's Europe-based players for the east Asiacompetition.

    They were facing a Chinese side that has been builtaround the country's under-23 squad and are being led by Serbian coachAleksandar Jankovic.

    The inexperienced Chinese held out until the 39th minute whencentral defender Zhu sent a looping header into his own net despite not beingunder any pressure to clear Kwon Kyung-won's punt forward from near the halfwayline.

    Kwon Chang-hoon added the second nine minutes into thesecond half, slotting in from close range after Kim Jin-su's header back acrossthe face of goal.

    The Koreans went further ahead in the 80th minute as GohYoung-joon's inch-perfect pass behind former Everton defender Tyias Browning -known as Jiang Guangtai in China - released Cho and he stroked the ball undergoalkeeper Han Jiaqi.

    Japan handed Hong Kong a 6-0 thrashing in their firstgame of the competition on Tuesday, and the hosts will take on China in thenext round on Sunday while the Koreans face Hong Kong.

    The final round of matches will take place on July 27when China take on Hong Kong and Japan play South Korea.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mane named African Footballer of Year again
    Mane named African Footballer of Year
    The Senegalese forward wins the award for the second time, pipping his former Liverpool teammate Mo Salah and compatriot Edouard Mendy
    Former Germany striker Seeler dies aged 85
    Former Germany striker Seeler dies
    The prolific striker scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany between 1954-70 and was captain for 40 of them. He was 85
    COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
    COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
    Four-time champion Chris Froome's encouraging Tour de France came to a frustrating halt on Thursday when the Briton pulled out of the race after contracting COVID-19.
    Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping
    Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping
    Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik Ten Hag's uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline prior to the Dutchman ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher