South Koreans cruise to opening win over inexperienced Chinese

The Koreans have won the regional tournament on each ofthe last three occasions it has been played, and the victory moved Bento's teamlevel with tournament hosts Japan at the top of the early standings.
An own goal from Zhu Chenjie gave the Koreans the leadsix minutes before the interval, with Kwon Chang-hoon adding the second fromclose range in the 54th minute before Cho Gue-sung completed the scoring 10minutes from time.
South Korea have qualified for November's World Cupfinals in Qatar, where they will play Ghana, Uruguay and Portugal, but Bentohas not selected any of the country's Europe-based players for the east Asiacompetition.
They were facing a Chinese side that has been builtaround the country's under-23 squad and are being led by Serbian coachAleksandar Jankovic.
The inexperienced Chinese held out until the 39th minute whencentral defender Zhu sent a looping header into his own net despite not beingunder any pressure to clear Kwon Kyung-won's punt forward from near the halfwayline.
Kwon Chang-hoon added the second nine minutes into thesecond half, slotting in from close range after Kim Jin-su's header back acrossthe face of goal.
The Koreans went further ahead in the 80th minute as GohYoung-joon's inch-perfect pass behind former Everton defender Tyias Browning -known as Jiang Guangtai in China - released Cho and he stroked the ball undergoalkeeper Han Jiaqi.
Japan handed Hong Kong a 6-0 thrashing in their firstgame of the competition on Tuesday, and the hosts will take on China in thenext round on Sunday while the Koreans face Hong Kong.
The final round of matches will take place on July 27when China take on Hong Kong and Japan play South Korea.