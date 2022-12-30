    বাংলা

    Pele's career in numbers

    Brazil's football association and Santos say Pele scored a total of 1,283 goals in 1,367 matches while FIFA puts the figure at 1,281 goals in 1,366 games

    Published : 30 Dec 2022, 04:45 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2022, 04:45 AM

    Factbox on the career statistics of former Brazil forward Pele, who has died at the age of 82:

    * Won three World Cup titles with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - the only player to have won the showpiece tournament three times.

    * Became the youngest-ever player to win the World Cup trophy at 17, a record that still stands.

    * Scored 757 goals in 812 official matches for club and country, a record that stood for decades until Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo eclipsed his tally.

    * Brazil's football association (CBF) and Santos say Pele scored a total of 1,283 goals in 1,367 matches while FIFA puts the figure at 1,281 goals in 1,366 games. Other sources give varying figures depending on the types of games included.

    * Netted 77 goals in 92 official matches for Brazil - the country's all-time leading goal scorer, alongside Neymar, who netted his 77th goal in the 2022 World Cup.

    * Scored 12 goals in World Cups.

    * Registered six assists at Mexico 1970 - a record for one World Cup.

    * Scored 92 hat-tricks across official and unofficial games.

    * Scored 127 goals for Santos in 1959, thought to be the most goals scored by a club player in one calendar year.

    * Finished as Santos' top scorer with 643 goals in 659 competitive matches.

    * Won Brazil's Serie A six times with Santos (1961-1965 and 1968).

    * Led Santos to two Copa Libertadores titles (1962 and 1963).

