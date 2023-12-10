Leaders Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Betis

A stunning goal from Real Betis's Aitor Ruibal cancelled out Jude Bellingham's strike for Real Madrid early in the second half to earn the home side a 1-1 draw in LaLiga on Saturday.

Real Madrid remain top of the table with 39 points, one ahead of Girona, who face third-placed Barcelona on Sunday.

"It was an even game, well played by both sides. We conceded a goal when we had the game under control but the result was fair," Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference.

"Given the effort Betis made, they didn't deserve to lose. The result is good. We're happy because it's a tough stadium. They scored a fantastic goal. I am satisfied; you can't win every match."

Bellingham gave the visitors the lead with a fine low finish following Brahim Diaz's brilliant chipped pass on the edge of the box eight minutes after halftime.

The English midfielder reached 15 goals in 17 games across all competitions this season.