Transgender athletes condemn ban on inclusion in female events

Transgender athletes have condemned World Athletics' exclusion of transgender women from elite female competitions, while the decision was welcomed by some sportswomen as a win for fairness.

Athletics' global governing body on Thursday voted to ban transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events, citing a "need to protect the female category".

Canadian cyclist Kristen Worley, a transitioned athlete who has legally challenged the gender policies of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said the World Athletics (WA) decision was "disheartening and disappointing".

"What's happening is the most vulnerable are being excluded from sport more for political reasons and not based on science and research," Worley told Reuters in an interview.

"This has effects not just at the international levels but consequently over communities across the globe including communities in the United States."

The decision follows a similar move by World Aquatics, the global governing body for swimming, to exclude transgender athletes from women's categories last year.

WA President Sebastian Coe said the decision was made after consulting 40 member federations, coaches, athletes, transgender groups, United Nations experts and the IOC.

While some argue that going through male puberty gives transgender women physical advantages, supporters of transgender participation in sports say not enough research has been done into whether transgender women have any advantage.

Worley said the notion that transgender women athletes were dominating women's sport was nonsense.

"I'm watching all the news groups put out images on Twitter with no images of transitioned athletes at the elite levels of the World Athletics because there aren't any," she said.

"So this is purely a political move by Seb Coe and World Athletics to deal with the right-wing issues, political relationships and obviously potential sponsors that are funding World Athletics today."