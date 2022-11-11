Brazil to clinch sixth World Cup in Qatar: market analysts

Almost 50% of responses came from Europe, followed by North America and Asia with around 15% each. South American predictions made up just above 10% and the rest were from Africa, Australia or New Zealand.

Spain's victory at the 2010 tournament in South Africa was the last Reuters survey to correctly predict the winner. Economists failed to forecast Italy's fourth title in 2006 or the last two won by Germany and France.

If France were to retain the trophy they would be the first to do so since Brazil in 1962.

England's continual failure to bring the trophy home for the first time since 1966 has not discouraged 5% of forecasters saying they would do so this year.

"Having failed to build on the robust momentum that propelled the nation to the final of Euro 2020, the perennial flops England can only hope to go past the last 16 this time," said Isaac Matshego, economist at Nedbank in Johannesburg.

Denmark topped the list of underdogs.

Almost half of respondents were split between expecting Lionel Messi or PSG team mate Neymar to win the Golden Ball - awarded to the best player. The Argentine maestro last won it eight years ago in Brazil.

Another PSG man, Kylian Mbappe, was picked as most likely to score the most goals to earn the Golden Boot award.

Qatar has reportedly spent around 220 billion dollars on hosting the tournament - almost fifteen times more than the second-most expensive one - but 41% of respondents said it would have no long-term economic impact.

Almost the same amount said it would be net positive while 21% said it would be negative.