Croatia beat Turkey thanks to Kovacic double in Euro qualifier

Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic's double secured a 2-0 win away to Turkey in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday as they leapfrogged the hosts and moved up to second spot in Group D.

Wales, who beat Latvia 1-0, lead the group on four points on goal difference from Croatia with Turkey third with three.

Kovacic left Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok motionless when he scored from close range in the 20th minute following a failed attempt by the defence to clear the ball.