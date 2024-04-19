Tuchel still leaving Bayern despite Nagelsmann news

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel will still leave the club at the end of this season, even if one of his rumoured replacements, Julian Nagelsmann, has committed his future to the German national job, the coach said on Friday.

The Bundesliga club said in February that they were parting ways with Tuchel. Nagelsmann, whose sacking in March 2023 led to Tuchel's arrival, was tipped to return to Bayern, but has now extended his contract with Germany until 2026.

"I have an agreement with the club, and it's communicated, and it stands," Tuchel told a press conference.

"I thought that this was going to be plausible after (director of the national team) Rudi Voeller renewed his contract and I think that Rudi and Julian really are a good team and work well together and support each other well, so I was expecting it.