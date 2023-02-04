Sorry Liverpool thrashed 3-0 at Wolves

Relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers humiliated Juergen Klopp's Liverpool on Saturday with a 3-0 win over the misfiring Reds, who are yet to win in the Premier League this year.

Wolves cut through Liverpool's shaky defence from the off, missing two good chances before a Hwang Hee-Chan cutback went in off the heel of Joel Matip for a 5th minute own goal.

Minutes later, Wolves debutant Craig Dawson lashed in the second unmarked from close range after the ball bounced off Cody Gakpo in another spell of sloppy defending by the visitors.

A fired-up Liverpool started the second half strongly, but Ruben Neves effectively ended the contest in the 71st minute, controlling then prodding the ball in at the end of a scintillating counter-attack from the home side.