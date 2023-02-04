    বাংলা

    Sorry Liverpool thrashed 3-0 at Wolves

    The result is Liverpool's third straight away loss in the league

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2023, 05:09 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2023, 05:09 PM

    Relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers humiliated Juergen Klopp's Liverpool on Saturday with a 3-0 win over the misfiring Reds, who are yet to win in the Premier League this year.

    Wolves cut through Liverpool's shaky defence from the off, missing two good chances before a Hwang Hee-Chan cutback went in off the heel of Joel Matip for a 5th minute own goal.

    Minutes later, Wolves debutant Craig Dawson lashed in the second unmarked from close range after the ball bounced off Cody Gakpo in another spell of sloppy defending by the visitors.

    A fired-up Liverpool started the second half strongly, but Ruben Neves effectively ended the contest in the 71st minute, controlling then prodding the ball in at the end of a scintillating counter-attack from the home side.

    Defeat left Liverpool 10th on 29 points after a terrible start to 2023 in which they have won just one of seven matches - against Wolves in the F.A. Cup - in all competitions.

    After coming close to a historic quadruple last season, where they won two domestic cups and were runners-up in both the Champions League and Premier League, Klopp's injury-hit and confidence-shorn team are a shadow of their former selves.

    The result was Liverpool's third straight away loss in the league. It eased Wolves' fears of a drop to the Championship, lifting them to 15th position on 20 points, two points ahead of the bottom three.

