Leeds fined for homophobic chanting during Brighton game

Leeds United have been fined 150,000 pounds ($191,370) for homophobic chanting by their fans at last season's Premier League home game against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Football Association said on Thursday.

The FA confirmed that an independent Regulatory Commission had also imposed an action plan on United.

Leeds were charged on June 13 by the FA after an anonymous report was made to the Kick It Out organisation. The accusation related to homophobic chanting by Leeds supporters on at least two occasions during the March 11 game.

The Commission viewed two pieces of video footage with audio of the homophobic chanting by a section of the home fans in the 20th minute of the game at Elland Road.