English clubs surpass $2bn transfer spend for first time in 2022

English football clubs spent over $2 billion on new signings in 2022 for the first time, FIFA's Global Transfer Report revealed on Thursday, with the number of international transfers of male and female players reaching record numbers.

There were 20,209 international transfers in men's professional football in 2022, representing an increase of 11.6 percent compared to 2021 and even exceeding the levels of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 2,843 transfers that included fees, the top 100 were responsible for almost 50 percent of all money spent, with English clubs again topping the list. For the first time, their total outlay exceeded $2 billion, reaching a record high of almost $2.2 billion.