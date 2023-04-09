Three arrested over homophobic chants at Wolves v Chelsea

Three people were arrested in connection with homophobic and discriminatory chants made during thePremier League between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea on Saturday, Wolves said.

Both teams and the Premier League condemned the chants directed at Chelsea supporters during the game which hosts Wolves won 1-0.

"Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society, and anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence," Wolves said in a statement.